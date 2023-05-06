London [UK], May 6 (ANI): The Premier League enters its Matchweek 35 with just three weeks are left for the league to end. The team enter the end stage of the league and every point will be crucial. Let us look at some of the important games to be played over the weekend

Game 1 Chelsea Vs Bournemouth: this match is going to be very important for Chelsea as they have failed to register a single win in their last six premier league matches. The appointment of Frank Lampard could not help Chelsea to win games. Currently, Chelsea is 12th in the league table with just 39 points. Bournemouth is in the 13th spot in the league with the same number of points. Whoever wins the game will go up in the league table.

Game 2 Manchester City Vs Leeds United: Pep Guardiola's team is at the top of the table with a point more than Arsenal. Manchester City has 79 points whereas the Gunners have 78 points. This match is very pivotal for Guardiola's team because if they win against Leeds they will have a four-point lead over Arsenal. In case, Manchester City loses this match they will fall down to the second spot in the table. This match is also important for Leeds United cause they are just above the relegation zone. Leeds needs to win this match if they want to be a part of the premier league next season. Leeds are currently tied with Nottingham Forest on 30 points each but is a place above them because of goal difference.

Game 3: Liverpool Vs Brentford: Jurgen Klopp's side are having a good spell as they have won their last five premier league matches. As of now, Liverpool is in the 5th position in the table just four points below Manchester United. If Liverpool wins this match their chances will be brighter to finish in the top four and will automatically qualify for UEFA Champions League next season. Brentford will be looking to finish the season in the top 10 of the league table.

Game 4 Newcastle United Vs Arsenal: This game will be very significant in deciding who will win the premier league this season. Arsenal are just a single point behind Manchester City. If Arsenal wins this match the title race would still be exciting to watch, as the Gunners would claim the top spot again with a two-point lead. Newcastle United will be looking to finish in the top four and play in the UEFA Champions League.

Game 5 West Ham United Vs Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag's team will be pushing to finish in the top four of the table. United have dropped points in their last five games in the league, losing one and drawing another. West Ham United will be hoping that they don't fall into the relegation zona as they are 15th in the league table

Game 6: Nottingham Forest Vs Southampton: This match will be exciting to watch. Both teams are in the relegation zone and will be fighting hard to come out of it. Nottingham Forest is 17th in the league table whereas, Southampton are at the bottom of the league. (ANI)

