Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): After the boom of IPL in Lucknow, the capital of UP, the Khelo India University Games craze is at its peak. Khelo India University Games is going to start and it is astonishing to see such craze for sports among the people as if a festival is being organised.

A six km open cross-country race and torch rally was organized today at KD Singh Babu Stadium with an aim to increase participation and awareness towards the Games and to boost up the moral of athletes participating in the Khelo India University Games - 2022.

Also Read | GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League Season 16 Qualifier 1.

During this, a lot of enthusiasm on the roads of the capital city was witnessed for the Khelo India University Games. Sports fans reached early in the morning to encourage the participants of six-km open cross country and torch rally. They also waved hands and cheered for the athletes participating in the Khelo India University Games.

Babli Verma who secured the first position in the women's category in the open cross country race has also been selected for upcoming Khelo India University Game. Babli who is a resident of Barabanki district of UP, will be representing Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University in the 3000m steeplechase discipline of athletics competition in KIUG. While, Islam Ali secured the first position in the cross country men's category.

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals to Have New Investment? Tiger Global Likely to Invest $40 Million in IPL Franchise: Report.

Race was flagged off by Hon'ble Commissioner of Lucknow Zone, Dr. Roshan Jacob and Lucknow District Magistrate Mr. Suryapal Gangwar at 7:00 am today from the main gate of KD Singh Babu Stadium.

The torch rally also started from KD Singh Babu Stadium, and the torch of the Games was held by District Magistrate Mr. Suryapal Gangwar who handed over the torch to Commissioner of Lucknow Zone, Dr. Roshan Jacob. The torch rally stopped back at the stadium after travelling from Atal square.

Veteran ex-players participated, budding players also took a pledge

During this time, many veteran former players as well as emerging players raced along with the torch in their hands. Emerging athletes also held this torch and pledged to make the state and country proud in sports.

District Magistrate Gangwar, Commissioner Roshan Jacob, Additional District Magistrate, Vipin Mishra, Iron Man of Asia Vijay Singh Chauhan (recipient of Arjuna Award, Asian Games 1974-Gold Medal in Decathlon, participant of 1972 Olympics and Former Sports Director), Mr. Ranveer Singh (Arjuna Awardee, former captain of the Indian volleyball team), Ms. Rachna Godwal (Arjuna Awardee, International Shooter and retired Executive Director from Sports Authority of India), Syed Ali (Hockey Olympian), Rajneesh Mishra (former international hockey player) ran with the torch and relived the memories from their sporting career and advised players to work hard.

1500 participated in 6 km cross country race

Around 1500 players took part in the 6 km open cross country race. In the women's category, Babli Verma secured first position. Babli Verma, a resident of Barabanki district in UP will also participate in Khelo India University Games. On the other hand Islam Ali secured the first position in the men's category.

Islam Ali wins in Men's category and Babli Verma wins the women's category

The race started from KD Singh Babu Stadium and moved towards Halwasiya, Hazratganj Chauraha, Raj Bhavan and via Chief Minister's residence it headed towards DGP Office, Dainik Jagar Chauraha, Sikandrabagh Chauraha, National PG Tiraha and ended at the main gate of Directorate of Sports.

Chief Guest Roshan Jacob (Commissioner of Lucknow) and Suryapal Gangwar (District Magistrate Lucknow) honoured the winners along with the top 6 finishers by giving them the rewards at the closing ceremony of the cross country race.

Cash prizes for the top six finishers

The winner in the female category was Babli Verma and the first position holder in the male category was Mohd. Islam Ali were given an amount of Rs. 21,000 each. In addition, Rs. 11,000 to the players who secured the second position in each category, those who secured the third position Rs. 5100 were given and Rs. 3100- to the players who secured fourth to sixth position in both men's and women's category.

On this occasion Anandeshwar Pandey (General Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association), Ajay Kumar Sethi (Regional Sports Officer, Lucknow Board), Ranjana Gupta (International Hockey Player), BR Varun (Secretary District Athletics Union), Anil Kumar (Sports Officer), Anand Kishore Pandey (Joint Secretary, Lucknow Olympic Association), Ranjit Raj, Sadhna Singh, Anand Kumar Srivastava (Dy.Sports Officer, Lucknow) and others were present.

Khelo India University City Games-2022 are scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh from May 25 to June 03, 2023 in 4 cities of the state, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) and Delhi in which a total of 21 sports will be organized. The Uttar Pradesh government is leaving no stone unturned to conduct these games successfully. Promotion of the Games is being done from railway stations to bus stands. Khelo India University Games is also considered as a great initiative to produce future stars.

Selfie craze with Mascot Jeetu and Torch

Athletes and sports fans were delighted and mesmerised to have Khelo India University Games Mascot Jeetu and Shakti, the Torch with them. The participants were filled with joy as the mascot Jeetu and Torch were held by the officials for the cross country race and torch relay. The all had a selfie session with them.

During this, public was seen taking a selfie with the mascot Jeetu and clicking a photo with a torch. During this, the players were very excited seeing Jeetu. Whereas the players used this moment as one of the golden memories of their lives and told that being a part of this event will help them to move ahead in our sports career. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)