It has boiled down to four remaining matches in IPL 2023, at the end of which we will have the winner of the tournament. Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings meet in the first Qualifier of the tournament after these teams finished in the top two on IPL 2023 points table. While Gujarat Titans were the first team to qualify for the playoffs, Chennai Super Kings secured the second spot for themselves after beating Delhi Capitals in their last league stage match. A blockbuster clash awaits fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, May 23. GT vs CSK Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Last 3 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Encounters!

Gujarat Titans won the first time these two sides squared off in the competition. It was the season opener when it was another Shubman Gill who starred with a half-century. The winner of this match will qualify straight for the final, while the losing team will get a second shot. The loser of Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the Eliminator. Ahead of this match, let us take a look at the Dream11 fantasy tips and suggestions for this match. GT vs CSK, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- MS Dhoni (CSK) can be taken as our sole wicketkeeper.

GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Shubman Gill (GT), Ajinkya Rahane (CSK), Shivam Dube (CSK) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Hardik Pandya (GT) and Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) could be our All-rounders.

GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Mohammed Shami (GT), Matheesha Pathirana (CSK), Rashid Khan (GT) and Yash Dayal (GT) could form the bowling attack.

GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction:

MS Dhoni (CSK), Shubman Gill (GT), Ajinkya Rahane (CSK), Shivam Dube (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Hardik Pandya (GT), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Mohammed Shami (GT), Matheesha Pathirana (CSK), Rashid Khan (GT) and Yash Dayal (GT)

Shubman Gill (GT) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team GT vs CSK whereas Rashid Khan (GT) could be selected as the vice-captain.

