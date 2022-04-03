New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday inaugurated a T-20 cricket match here which the CJI-XI won by defeating the SCBA-XI by 72 runs.

The CJI inaugurated the match by facing a few deliveries bowled by Vikas Singh, senior advocate and president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

Also Read | Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Derby d’Italia Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In the match, which was played at Modern School ground here, the CJI-XI batted first after winning the toss and scored 160 runs for the loss of four wickets in allotted 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 161, the SCBA team were all out for 88 in 12.4 overs.

Also Read | PSG vs Lorient, Ligue 1 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)