Juventus square off against Inter Milan in Derby d'Italia in Serie A on Monday, April 4. The match would be played at the Allianz Stadium and is set to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Bianconeri, currently placed fourth in Serie A, have recovered in the domestic competition following a poor start and a win over Inter Milan can find them back in the title race. Inter Milan are third with 60 points, one more than what Juventus have at fourth. Max Allegri, Juventus Head Coach, Reveals He Had Signed With Real Madrid Last Season Before Rejoining the Turin Outfit

After a shock Champions League exit at the hands of Villarreal, Juventus bounced back with a 2-0 win over bottom-placed Salernitana before heading over to the international break. With the season nearing its business end, it would be interesting to see how far the Bianconeri can go and what can they make out of this campaign. Inter Milan had played out a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina before the break and would aim to start afresh, not losing their place in the title race.

When is Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Juventus vs Inter Milan match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The game will be held on April 4, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Inter Milan match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Inter Milan match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

