Coimbatore, Dec 2 (PTI): The stage is set for third round of the 24th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway near here over the weekend with the premier Formula LGB4 class likely to throw up surprises.

Championship leader Vishnu Prasad, after a strong first round show, was expected to call the shots in the second round held at the same venue late last month. But the MSport driver from Chennai could not do much as his car lacked the power and the pace right through the races.

Amir Sayed of Kottayam cashed in on the chance quite early to score his maiden win for his new team, Ahura Racing, which helped him gain crucial points and move to the second position on the points table. Vishnu continues to stay at the top with 25 points. Sandeep Kumar, Arya Singh and T.S. Diljith of Dark Don Racing are also expected to give the duo a run for their money.

It has been a one-horse race in the JK Tyre Novice Cup as MSport's Ruhaan Alva is way ahead of the field with 60 points. His teammate Jaden Pariat, with 38 points and will aim to mount a challenge.

Anish Damodara Shetty of Hubli was the man in command in the JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup. He was quite successful in handling the much-heavier bikes and his opponents on a fast flowing track this season. Allwin Xavier of Thrissur managed to topple Anish with a top podium finish in the final race of the second round and an interesting battle is in store.

