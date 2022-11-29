Imphal, Nov 29 (PTI) Visiting polo players from the United States and the United Kingdom on Tuesday said that the condition of the playing fields in Manipur is different from those in Western countries.

The players are in the northeastern state to participate in the ongoing 14th Manipur Polo International which is being hosted after a two-year break.

Also Read | Pat Cummins Breaks Silence on Justin Langer’s Claim, Says 'No Cowards in Australian Cricket Team'.

Jorge Vasquez, captain of the US Polo team, told PTI "the fields are bigger in the US and have more grass which slows down the ball but the grounds are harder in Manipur."

On the condition of ponies in the northeastern state, Vasquez said they have a lot of stamina and are very tough.

Also Read | Pakistan vs England 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get PAK vs ENG Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The "mallet” (polo sticks) used in the West are also much longer due to bigger horses in the West, he said.

Modern-day Polo originated from Manipur and was introduced by British officials who first saw Manipuri princes playing the traditional "Sagol Kangjei" in the mid-19th century.

The word “Sagol” stands for a pony or a horse, “Kang” means a ball whereas “Jei” stands for a stick.

George Amor, who is leading the four-member UK squad, told PTI, that "the popularity which the sport receives in Manipur is much more than what it gets in the United Kingdom."

"To be able to play on Manipuri ponies is a unique experience for us as the size and the strength of the ponies here are different from those of their counterparts back home" Amor, a member of Hurlingham Polo Association, said.

"The playing grounds are much smaller here and back in the UK, the fields have more grass," Amor said.

Polo is generally played from April to September in the UK to make the most of the weather conditions, said Amor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)