Pakistan (PAK) will host England (ENG) for the first time since 2005 for a historic Test series, starting from December 01, 2022. The 2022 T20I World Cup finalists, Pakistan and England will gear up for their first international assignment post-showpiece event. Pakistan is currently on sixth position of the ICC Test Team rankings with the point percentage of 51.85, whereas, England are ahead of them in fourth place. The upcoming Test series against England will be crucial for Pakistan with regard to earning their spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Even a single loss in the series will dip their chances of making it to the final. Hence, the best possible scenario for Pakistan is to seal the upcoming series with a 3-0 lead. Meanwhile, you can download PAK vs ENG 2022 full schedule in PDF from here along with match timings and venues. Ben Stokes Pledges to Donate Match Fees from Pakistan vs England Test Series to Flood Victims in the Country.

PCB has given green signal for the first Test to be played in Rawalpindi as per the schedule on December 1, since earlier it was believed that the Test might be shifted to Karachi due to the political chaos around the city. This will be England's debut Test at Pindi Cricket Stadium. Next, the teams will move to Multan for the second Test to be played from December 09 at Multan Cricket Stadium. The action will finally shift to Karachi for the third and final Test scheduled to kick-off from December 17 at National Bank Cricket Arena. India vs Bangladesh 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs BAN ODI and Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Pakistan vs England Test Series 2022 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue December 01 1st Test 10:00 AM Rawalpindi December 09 2nd Test 10:00 AM Multan December 17 3rd Test 10:00 AM Karachi

England team landed in Pakistan on November 26 for the upcoming Test series, after getting a nod from ECB security advisor Reg Dickason who is closely monitoring the arrangements for the tour and assessing the situation in Pakistan following unrest in the wake of an anti-government long march led by former cricketer Imran Khan. Babar Azam will lead the green shirts meanwhile Ben Stokes will take charge of the England side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2022 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).