London, Feb 3 (AP) The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reduced the suspension of Swedish tennis player Dragos Madaras from four years and six months to two years.

Madaras had been suspended under the tennis anti-corruption program for breaching rules. Madaras reached a career-high world ranking of 191 in July 2023. He had been suspended after refusing to cooperate and have his mobile phone analysed as part of an investigation.

Also Read | How To Buy India vs England Tickets Online and Offline? Check Details To Buy Tickets for IND vs ENG 2025 ODI Series.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said in a statement Monday that the CAS partially upheld his appeal. It acknowledged his failure to cooperate but also found that a reduced sanction was appropriate.

In a separate case, the CAS dismissed an appeal from French player Leny Mitjana against a 10-year suspension, the International Tennis Integrity Unit said. (AP) AM

Also Read | Jenni Hermoso Says Non-Consensual Kiss from Luis Rubiales After Spain’s 2023 FIFA World Cup Win ‘Stained One of the Happiest Days of My Life’ As She Speaks Out During Former RFEF Chief’s Trial.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)