Mumbai, July 14: Cricket Australia have announced the schedule for Australia A elite domestic competitions, complementing an enormous summer of international and Big Bash League cricket, according to a release from Cricket Australia. The Sheffield Shield will play a crucial role in the preparation and selection of players for the Ashes series, with four rounds of matches played before the first Test in Perth on 21 November. WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025: West Indies Pacer Alzarri Joseph Reduces Australia to 99/6, Visitors Lead by 181 Runs.

At the same time, the Sheffield Shield, Women's National Cricket League, One Day Cup and T20 Spring Challenge will continue to provide a world-class breeding ground for the next generation of Australian talent. Additional fixtures will be announced shortly, including the Prime Minister's XI and Governor-General's XI matches.

Peter Roach, CA Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling, said, "Leading into perhaps Australia's biggest ever summer of cricket, we are delighted to announce the schedule for our domestic competitions, where the depth and evenness of our teams remains very high."

"With so much domestic cricket being played before our home marquee men's and women's international fixtures, the opportunities for players to perform and put their name forward have never been greater. We are also sure to see many Australian team regulars turning out for their State teams as part of their preparation."

"Last year we saw an epic end to our domestic summer with South Australia claiming an historic Shield title and they will be looking to go-back-back in both of the men's competitions, while New South Wales and the Hobart Hurricanes will be looking to continue their success in WNCL and the T20 Spring Challenge respectively." WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025: Australian Pacer Scott Boland Achieves Best Bowling Average in Tests Since 1900.

"We are confident that scheduling games at a mixture of major stadiums and smaller venues will provide the best possible experiences for players and fans. We look forward to the beginning of our domestic season on September 16 and thank the State and Territory Associations and the Australian Cricketers' Association for their ongoing support," he added.

Domestic Schedule 2025-26

Women's National Cricket League

Round 1

Sep 24: Western Australia vs. Queensland | WACA Ground D/NSep 26: Western Australia vs. Queensland | WACA Ground D/NSep 26: Victoria vs. New South Wales | CitiPower CentreSep 26: South Australia vs. Tasmania | Karen Rolton OvalSep 28: Victoria vs. New South Wales | CitiPower CentreSep 28: South Australia vs. Tasmania | Karen Rolton Oval

Round 2

Oct 8: Victoria vs. Tasmania | CitiPower CentreOct 10: New South Wales vs. Western Australia | Cricket CentralOct 10: Victoria vs. Tasmania | CitiPower CentreOct 12: New South Wales v Western Australia | Cricket CentralOct 12: Queensland vs. ACT | Allan Border FieldOct 14: Queensland vs. ACT | Allan Border Field

Round 3

Jan 4: Tasmania v Queensland | Ninja Stadium Jan 6: Tasmania vs. Queensland | Ninja Stadium Jan 6: ACT vs. Victoria | EPC Solar ParkJan 8: ACT vs. Victoria | EPC Solar ParkJan 8: Western Australia vs. South Australia | WACA Ground D/NJan 10: Western Australia vs. South Australia | WACA Ground D/N

Round 4

Jan 20: Queensland vs. South Australia | Allan Border FieldJan 20: ACT vs. New South Wales | EPC Solar ParkJan 22: Queensland vs. South Australia | Allan Border FieldJan 22: ACT vs New South Wales | EPC Solar ParkJan 28: Tasmania vs. Western Australia | Ninja StadiumJan 30: Tasmania vs. Western Australia | Ninja Stadium

Round 5

Feb 3: New South Wales vs. Queensland | Cricket CentralFeb 3: South Australia vs. Victoria | Karen Rolton OvalFeb 4: Tasmania vs. ACT | Ninja Stadium D/NFeb 5: New South Wales vs. Queensland | Cricket CentralFeb 5: South Australia vs. Victoria | Karen Rolton OvalFeb 6: Tasmania vs. ACT | Ninja Stadium D/N

Round 6

Feb 21: New South Wales vs. Tasmania | Cricket CentralFeb 21: Victoria vs. Western Australia | CitiPower CentreFeb 22: ACT vs. South Australia | EPC Solar ParkFeb 23: New South Wales vs. Tasmania | Cricket CentralFeb 23: Victoria vs. Western Australia | CitiPower CentreFeb 24: ACT vs. South Australia | EPC Solar Park

Round 7

Mar 12: Queensland vs. Victoria | Allan Border FieldMar 12: South Australia vs. New South Wales | Adelaide OvalMar 13: Western Australia v ACT | WACA Ground D/NMar 14: Queensland vs. Victoria | Allan Border FieldMar 14: South Australia vs. New South Wales | Adelaide OvalMar 15: Western Australia vs. ACT | WACA Ground D/NFinalMar 21: TBC vs. TBC | TBC

SHEFFIELD SHIELD

Round 1

Oct 4 - 7: Queensland vs. Tasmania | Allan Border FieldOct 4 - 7: South Australia vs. Victoria | Adelaide OvalOct 4 - 7: Western Australia vs. New South Wales | WACA Ground

Round 2

Oct 15 - 18: Victoria vs. New South Wales | CitiPower CentreOct 15 - 18: Tasmania vs. Western Australia | Ninja StadiumOct 15 - 18: South Australia vs. Queensland | Adelaide Oval

Round 3

Oct 28 - 31: Queensland vs. New South Wales | GabbaOct 28 - 31: Victoria vs. Tasmania | CitiPower CentreOct 28 - 31: Western Australia vs. South Australia | WACA Ground

Round 4

Nov 10 - 13: New South Wales vs. Victoria | SCGNov 10 - 13: Tasmania vs. South Australia | Ninja StadiumNov 11 - 14: Western Australia vs. Queensland | WACA Ground

Round 5

Nov 22 - 25: Queensland vs. Victoria | Gabba D/NNov 22 - 25: New South Wales vs. Tasmania | Cricket CentralNov 22 - 25: South Australia vs. Western Australia | Adelaide Oval D/N

Round 6

Dec 4 - 7: Victoria vs. Western Australia | MCGDec 5 - 8: New South Wales vs. Queensland | SCGDec 5 - 8: South Australia vs. Tasmania | Adelaide Oval

Round 7

Feb 5 - 8: New South Wales vs. South Australia | SCGFeb 5 - 8: Victoria vs. Queensland | MCGFeb 5 - 8: Western Australia vs. Tasmania | WACA Ground

Round 8

Feb 16 - 19: Queensland vs. South Australia | GabbaFeb 16 - 19: Tasmania vs. New South Wales | Ninja Stadium D/NFeb 16 - 19: Western Australia vs. Victoria | WACA Ground

Round 9Mar 5 - 8: Queensland vs. Western Australia | TBCMar 5 - 8: Tasmania vs. Victoria | Ninja StadiumMar 5 - 8: South Australia vs. New South Wales | Karen Rolton Oval

Round 10Mar 14 - 17: New South Wales vs. Western Australia | Cricket CentralMar 14 - 17: Victoria vs. South Australia | CitiPower CentreMar 14 - 17: Tasmania vs. Queensland | Ninja StadiumFinalMar 26 - 30: TBC vs. TBC | TBC

T20 SPRING CHALLENGE

Oct 21: Sydney Sixers vs. Hobart Hurricanes | North Sydney OvalOct 21: Sydney Thunder vs. ACT Meteors | North Sydney OvalOct 21: Brisbane Heat vs. Melbourne Renegades | Cricket CentralOct 21: Adelaide Strikers vs. Melbourne Stars | Cricket CentralOct 22: Perth Scorchers vs. Sydney Sixers | Cricket CentralOct 22: Hobart Hurricanes vs. Sydney Thunder | Cricket CentralOct 23: Adelaide Strikers vs. ACT Meteors | Blacktown International Sports Park 2Oct 23: Perth Scorchers vs. Brisbane Heat | Blacktown International Sports Park 2Oct 24: Melbourne Stars vs. Hobart Hurricanes | Blacktown International Sports Park 2Oct 24: Melbourne Renegades vs. Adelaide Strikers | Blacktown International Sports Park 2Oct 25: Brisbane Heat vs. Melbourne Stars | North Sydney OvalOct 25: Sydney Sixers vs. Sydney Thunder | North Sydney OvalOct 26: Perth Scorchers vs. ACT Meteors | Drummoyne OvalOct 26: Sydney Thunder vs. Adelaide Strikers | Drummoyne Oval Oct 26: Hobart Hurricanes vs. Brisbane Heat | North Sydney OvalOct 26: Sydney Sixers vs. Melbourne Renegades | North Sydney Oval Oct 27: Perth Scorchers vs. Melbourne Stars | Blacktown International Sports Park 2Oct 27: Melbourne Renegades vs. ACT Meteors | Blacktown International Sports Park 2

Semi-Finals

Oct 29: First (TBC) vs. Fourth (TBC) | Cricket CentralOct 29: Second (TBC) vs. Third (TBC) | Cricket CentralFinalOct 30: TBC vs. TBC | Cricket Central

ONE-DAY CUP

Sep 16: New South Wales vs. Tasmania | Cricket CentralSep 17: Queensland vs. Victoria | Allan Border FieldSep 19: Victoria vs. Tasmania | Allan Border Field D/NSep 20: New South Wales vs. South Australia | Cricket CentralSep 21: Queensland vs. Western Australia | Allan Border Field D/NSep 24: South Australia vs. Western Australia | Karen Rolton OvalOct 9: Queensland vs. Tasmania | Allan Border FieldOct 9: South Australia vs. Victoria | Adelaide OvalOct 9: Western Australia vs. New South Wales | WACA Ground D/NOct 20: Victoria vs. New South Wales | CitiPower CentreOct 20: Tasmania vs. Western Australia | Ninja StadiumOct 20: South Australia vs. Queensland | Karen Rolton OvalNov 3: New South Wales vs. Queensland | Cricket CentralNov 15: Tasmania vs. South Australia | Ninja StadiumDec 2: Victoria vs. Western Australia | CitiPower CentreFeb 10: New South Wales vs. South Australia | Cricket CentralFeb 10: Victoria vs. Queensland | CitiPower CentreFeb 10: Western Australia vs. Tasmania | WACA Ground D/NFeb 21: Queensland vs. South Australia | GabbaFeb 21: Tasmania vs. New South Wales | Ninja Stadium D/NFeb 21: Western Australia vs. Victoria | WACA Ground D/NFinalFeb 28: TBC vs. TBC | TBC.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)