Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], June 26 (ANI): Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has renewed his contract with Saudi giants Al Nassr till 2027, extending his stay in the Saudi Pro League, reported ESPN on Thursday.

Taking to X, Ronaldo posted, "A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let's make history together."

The superstar footballer signed with the Club in 2022 after the World Cup that year, leaving Manchester United to become a free agent. His deal was for two and a half years.

Across all competitions for the club, he has netted 93 goals in 105 matches. The deal made him the highest-paid athlete worldwide and he has been topping this list for last three years, as per Forbes.

At the age of 40, Ronaldo's total earnings are estimated to be around $275 million.

Showing no signs of ageing and decline, he led Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title earlier this month, defeating Spain in the final.

With 932 goals scored already, he is also aiming to reach 1,000 goals. On club level, he has 794 goals while for Portugal, he has found the net 138 times.

Even though Ronaldo has won the Arab Club Champions Cup with Al Nassr, he is yet to win the SPL title, as the team finished runners-up in 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons and third in 2024-25 season.

The club's sporting director Fernando Hierro said back in May that it was keen to have the superstar sign a new deal and also suggested they had some competition from other clubs to gain the veteran's services once again.

His words came after Ronaldo had hinted that the season's finale at Al-Fateh was his last appearance for the club. (ANI)

