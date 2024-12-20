New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): After the overwhelming success of the 'Fit India Cycling Drive' launch on December 17, which saw over 50,000 Indians participating at more than 1,000 locations across the country, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, announced the launch of the 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' campaign.

The initiative aims to bring together Indians from all across the country and across age groups and professions, to build the culture of cycling as a mode of fitness and for a greener environment, while building a sense of community.

The first event of 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' will see jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) joining the campaign alongside Dr Mandaviya in Delhi on December 22.

The men in uniform will pedal from the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium (MDCNS) through Kartavya Path after an 8 am flag-off and pedal to inspire more Indians to join in the nationwide movement which will take place every Sunday in multiple locations, as per a press release from Union Sports Ministry.

Sunday's event will also witness the presence of athletes, fitness influencers, members of cycling clubs from Delhi-NCR, volunteers of My Bharat (earlier NYKS), besides the general public. This initiative is expected to encourage people across the country to embrace cycling as a mode of transportation and a form of exercise and will be held in more than 500 locations simultaneously. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is conducting the events in direct collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and MY Bharat as well as SAI regional centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), Khelo India centres (KICs) and district administrations.

The Fit India movement, launched by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, is the fundamental program which chalks out the pathway in India becoming a sports superpower. The movement focuses overall on the health aspect, sports aspect and also the promotion of indigenous games of the country. (ANI)

