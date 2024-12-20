India's premier 50-over cricket tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 is here and once again, some of the top cricketers along with some exciting names will go up alongside as well as against each other to win the top prize on offer. A total of 38 teams will take part in the tournament which kickstarts from December 21. There will be five groups in total, three out of which will have eight teams while two groups will have seven sides each. Haryana are the defending champions of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, having beaten Rajasthan by 30 runs to win their maiden title last year. Sanju Samson Left Out of Kerala’s Squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25 After Failing To Participate in Preparatory Camp; Karnataka Exclude Manish Pandey.

Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan are among the other big names who will be in action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Mohammed Shami, after impressing for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, will sit out of the first game for his side against Delhi. This tournament will also help youngsters and other players to make an impact ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Rinku Singh Named Uttar Pradesh Captain for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25?

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of Indian domestic cricket. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of select Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 matches on the Sports18 TV channels. The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 live telecast will be available on Sports18 from the round of 16 stage, that starts from January 9. For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Matches?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform for the Viacom18, will provide live streaming of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Fans in India looking for an online viewing option can watch the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free.

