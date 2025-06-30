Mumbai, June 30: Crystal Palace's participation in the Europa League next season is still uncertain after UEFA on Monday delayed a ruling on the FA Cup winner's ownership links to French club Lyon through American businessman John Textor. Both clubs qualified for the Europa League on merit — the first time Palace has earned a spot in a European competition — but appear to have broken UEFA rules on multi-club ownership. Seven-Time Ligue 1 Champion Lyon Relegated to French Football Second Tier Amid Ongoing Financial Problems.

UEFA has the power to remove teams that have the same owners or investors. Textor owns Lyon and held a 43% stake in Palace, which he has agreed to sell to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson. However, he appeared to have limited decision-making influence at the London club.

A complex case for UEFA could be settled in Palace's favor if Lyon's forced relegation from Ligue 1 due its persistent financial turmoil is confirmed. Lyon, which placed sixth in the league this season, is set to have its appeal in that case heard within the next week. Premier League 2024-25: Crystal Palace Beat Wolves As Joel Ward Bids Goodbye to Selhurst Park (Watch Video).

UEFA said Lyon previously “agreed on an exclusion from the 2025-26 UEFA club competitions should the French authority (DNCG) confirm the club's relegation to Ligue 2.” Palace has never played in a European competition in the 70 years of UEFA organizing them but won the FA Cup final against Manchester City in May to earn direct entry into the Europa League.

