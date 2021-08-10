Chennai, Aug 10 (PTI): Three-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday honoured four former Tamil Nadu cricketers and noted curator K Parthasarathy for their contributions to the game.

Also Read | IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 2nd Test 2021.

CSK contributed an amount of Rs seven lakh to the five who were associated with Tamil Nadu cricket in the past.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Agrees PSG Move: Is the Paris Saint-Germain Starting XI One of the Best-Ever?.

Former BCCI and TNCA President N Srinivasan handed over cheques to the beneficiaries at a function here on Tuesday in the presence of TNCA secretary R S Ramaswamy.

The four players- K R Rajagopal, Najam Hussain, S V S Mani and R Prabhakar- had played for the state at various periods of time, a press release said here.

Parthasarathy was a popular curator of M A Chidambaram stadium here from 1973 till his retirement in 2013. He has curated matches in all formats including three World Cup matches, 4 Women's World Cup matches, India ‘A' series games and was also associated with the tied Test in 1986.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association had in recognition and appreciation of the immense contribution towards the game had instituted a one-time payment of Rs five lakh to cricketers, groundsmen, match officials and others who helped build our sport.

Welcoming this initiative, CSK whose home base is Chennai, came forward to show its love and respect to these veterans and will be contributing Rs seven lakh each to some of the veteran cricketers – the number synonymous with the much-loved captain M S Dhoni (who wears the No.7 jersey).

Rajagopal, batsman-wicket keeper who played for Tamil Nadu, was a prolific scorer and was distinctly unlucky to miss out on a spot in Indian team's tour to Australia in 1967 while Najam Hussain was an all-rounder who played for erstwhile Mysore, Madras.

Mani played for Tamil Nadu and South Zone alongside legends such as VV Kumar, S Venkataraghavan, AG Milkha Singh, M L Jaisimha, E A S Prasanna and AG Kripal Singh and was in the reserves of the Indian Test team and Prabhakar was a medium-pacer who played Ranji Trophy for the state. PTI ReplyReply to allForward

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)