India and England meet in the second Test at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium from August 12 onwards. The series opener at the Trent Bridge ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on day five. Both the teams will now be looking to open their winning account in the five-match Test series. Meanwhile, fans looking to create a winning combination for IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 for Dream11 contest can scroll below for team prediction suggestions. Virat Kohli Posts his Weightlifting Video on Twitter, Says 'Work Never Stops'.

Indian team is unlikely to make any change. However, inclusion of Ravi Ashwin in place of fast-bowler Shardul Thakur cannot be ruled out. England, on the other hand, are looking to bring in experienced all-rounder Moeen Ali in the playing XI.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Dream11 Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Rishabh Pant (IND) can be the wicket-keeper in your Dream11 IND vs ENG team. KL Rahul Says, ‘It Was a Great Way To Start the Series’ After India vs England First Test Ends in a Draw (Watch Video).

IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Dream11 Prediction: Batsmen – Joe Root (ENG), Virat Kohli (IND), KL Rahul (IND), and Cheteshwar Pujara (IND), can be selected as the batsmen.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Dream11 Prediction: All-Rounders – Sam Curran (ENG), Moeen Ali (ENG) can be the all-rounders in your team.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Dream11 Prediction: Bowlers – James Anderson (ENG), Stuart Broad (ENG), Mohammed Shami (IND) and Jasprit Bumrah (IND) can be the bowlers.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Dream11 Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Joe Root (ENG), Virat Kohli (IND), KL Rahul (IND), Sam Curran (ENG), Moeen Ali (ENG), Mohammed Shami (IND), James Anderson (ENG), Stuart Broad (ENG), Jasprit Bumrah (IND).

James Anderson (ENG) can be named as the captain in your IND vs ENG Dream11 Team while Virat Kohli (IND) can be selected as the vice-captain.

