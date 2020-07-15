St. Andrews, Jul 15 (AP) Golf organizers fixed an oversight Wednesday by agreeing to move the pandemic-postponed Curtis Cup so that it doesn't conflict with the Solheim Cup.

The Curtis Cup was to be held this year at Conwy Golf Club in Wales until the COVID-19 pandemic led to a series of postponements.

It originally was pushed back to Sept. 3-5 in 2021, except that's the same week as the Solheim Cup at Inverness Club in Ohio.

The Curtis Cup is for amateurs from the U.S. against a team from Britain and Ireland. The Solheim Cup is for LPGA Tour players against Europe. However, the Junior Solheim Cup is also held that week. The would have forced amateur stars to decide whether to play the Junior Solheim Cup or the Curtis Cup.

Now, the Curtis Cup has been moved to Aug. 26-28 in 2021.

"We have listened to the feedback we received about the rescheduled dates for the Curtis Cup in 2021 and looked again at the schedule," said Duncan Weir of the R&A.

"We have moved the match forward by a week and introduced a Saturday finish to enable it to slot in ahead of the Solheim Cup."

The Solheim Cup is scheduled to end on Labor Day next year. (AP)

