A while ago, FIFA announced the schedules for the FIFA World Cup 2022, which is all set to be hosted in Qatar. The showpiece event will begin on November 19, 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium and will end on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium which has a seating capacity of 80,000 people. The group stage will have four games on each day which will be held in and around Doha to avoid inconvenience for fans. But no sooner the schedule was announced the fans were quite unhappy with it as they thought that it would interfere with the domestic schedule. FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Schedule: Hosts Qatar to Kick-Off Tournament at Al Bayt Stadium on November 21.

The fans started posting tweets about how the Premier League and the Champions League would be placed to accommodate the mega-event in UAE. The fans were wondering about the domestic schedule and some of them said that this was the schedule of all. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Domestic seasons fucked — Josh Day (@notoriousjdd) July 15, 2020

What will happen to the league season?

what will happen to league football? how can you have a world cup in the middle of the season? — A✨ (@AaronsTweetz) July 15, 2020

Will interfere with leagues

The whole point of a world cup is to fill the void of a whole summer without club football. This just feels like it’s going to interfere with the leagues — Tom Murray (@TomMurr61657614) July 15, 2020

When does the Premier League start?

So when does prem and champs leagues start back up ? — jake (@jaketay88907204) July 15, 2020

Wrong in every department

Cause It is wrong in every department... — M (@maureefer) July 15, 2020

Last one

Awful choice for football 🙁 — Milk Chocolate Tips (@MilkChocTips) July 15, 2020

"The World Cup is always a festival of football, a real celebration for the fans who come on-site and watch. In Qatar, with the compact nature, this is going to be amplified even more with 32 teams and 32 sets of supporters all in and around Doha," said FIFA Chief Tournaments and Events Officer, Colin Smith. Coming back to the schedule, we are sure the FIFA and the other football governing bodies would have an answer about the domestic tournaments.

