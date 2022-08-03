Birmingham [UK], August 3 (ANI): Indian Judoka Tulika Maan entered the semifinal of the women's +78 kg category after defeating Tracy Durhone of Mauritius in the quarterfinals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Mann gained a Waza-ari within just 42 seconds into the match. On the other hand, Durhone violated the rules twice, once at the 1:30 minute mark and later at the 2:30 minute mark, due to which she was penalised twice.

The Indian gained another Waza-ari at the 2:53 mark and finished the match after getting an Ippon before it could touch the 3-minute mark.

On the other hand, in the Men's Judo -100 kg category, India's Deepak Deswal lost in the repechage round to Fiji's Tevita Takayawa. The match lasted for barely one minute and eight seconds. Takayawa took his first Waza-Ari in just 58 seconds.

Earlier, he had lost to Harry Lovell Hewitt of Great Britain in the quarterfinal of his category. He lost after getting three penalties in his match that lasted 2 minutes and 41 seconds.

Deswal had qualified for the quarterfinals after beating Omgba Fouda of Cameroon on account of penalties resulting in the disqualification of his opponent during the preliminary round.

India has won two medals in the sport in the 2022 edition of CWG 2022.

Vijay Kumar Yadav won a bronze medal in the judo men's- 60kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday.

Also, Shushila Devi Likmabam clinched a silver medal in the women's judo 48kg final, giving India its seventh medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday.

Commonwealth Games started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

