Indian men's hockey team were jolted by an unexpected draw against England in their second pool match at 2022 Commonwealth games (CWG) on Monday. India will take hold of all the lessons learnt from their previous tie against the hosts while they head into their next pool match up against Canada on Wednesday that is August 03, 2022, following the India vs Canada Women's hockey pool match at the same venue. Indian and Canadian men's hockey teams which are placed second and fourth on the points table of Pool B respectively, will be playing their third match of the 2022 CWG. Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated.

In their second pool match at 2022 CWG against England, Indian men's hockey team at the start of fourth quarter looked close enough to secure their second win as India was leading by 4-1. However, England miraculously netted three goals in the last quarter courtesy of forward Nicholas Bandurak who scored Brace in the 47th and 53rd minute to draw the match. Likewise, Canada will be heading into their third match with a baggage of 1-1 draw against Ghana previously. Canada being number 13 in world rankings would be relatively easier competition for India this time who are number five in the ranking. Men in blue will be eager to take advantage of it and win the second match to top the points table.

When is India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match? Know Time, Venue and Schedule

The India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey match is scheduled to take place on August 03, 2022 (Wednesday) at 06:30 pm IST. The game will be held at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham.

Is India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match, Live Telecast in India available? Sony Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of the multi-nation competition in India. Fans would be able to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sony Sports SD/HD channels on their TV sets. Sony TEN 3 and Sony Six will likely televise the IND vs CAN Hockey Match in English and regional languages. Is India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India? SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs CAN Hockey match in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the live action on online platforms.

