Bologna [Italy], November 23 (ANI): Spain secured the spot in the final of the Davis Cup against Italy, the hosts and defending champions, after a 2-1 semifinal win over Germany.

On Saturday, Spain, the six-time Davis Cup champions, handed Germany, the three-time champions of what is considered the men's World Cup of tennis, a defeat to reach their title clash against Italy in Bologna, scheduled for Sunday.

Also Read | SA 259/6 in 90 Overs | India vs South Africa Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2025 Day 2: Proteas Start Steady.

The doubles duo of Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez beat Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to seal the final spot for Spain.

Spain, led by captain David Ferrer, without the world number one star Carlos Alcaraz, started off well as in the singles' competition, Pablo Carreno Busta gave the lead to Spain with a 6-4, 7-6(6) win over Jan-Lennard Struff, as per Olympics.com.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2025 Day 2: How To Watch IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Germany made a brilliant comeback as world number three Alexander Zverev, beat Jaume Munar 7-6(2), 7-6(5) in a match that featured two tie-breakers.

Granollers and Martinez came in clutch in the decider clash, handing the tie to Spain.

With Spain set to play within less than 24 hours, Italy has a very good chance to make it three titles in a row, having won the 2023 and 2024 editions, while Spain could end its six-year drought, having last won the prestigious trophy back in 2019.

Every match-up in the semifinal clash was determined by the finest of the margins and came down to the third set of the final match.

Busta, the Olympic bronze medalist in the Tokyo 2020 edition, saved five set points during the second-set tie-break and came down from 1-6 to secure the first point for Spain.

The Zverev-Munar clash was even more thrilling. The Tokyo 2020 champion Zverev was equally matched by world number 36 Munar in terms of fearlessness. Zverev had more edge in the tie-breaks, sealing five mini breaks and reviving the Germans' hopes for the first Davis Cup final in the 21st century.

During the final doubles match, Granollers/Martinez started off with a double break, and their aggressive net defence dismantled the 2018 ATP Finals doubles champions. The Spanish duo won the match in one hour and 47 minutes, getting 73 per cent of their first serve points.

For the second successive year, Germany has been eliminated in the semifinals, and their 32-year wait for the title continues.

Spain, without Alcaraz and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, two of their biggest stars and a year since Rafael Nadal's retirement, are just one step away from gaining their first title without the 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal since 2000. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)