The second day of play has stopped much early here at the Barsapara Stadium, in Guwahati, Assam due to low light. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul will be happy to stay not out till stumps. The two will be continuing at the pitch when Day 3 starts. India trail by a big 480 runs. The Proteas looked in full control; with the bat. Having started at 247/6 from Day 1, they went on to slam 489 runs before getting all out. Senuran Muthusamy with his maiden Test century grabs the headlines for Day 2. Marco Jansen fought bravely, scoring 93 runs, missing a well deserved ton by 7 runs.
The daylight is getting dimmer here at the Barsapara Stadium, in Guwahati, Assam. Umpires are cotnuing to bserve the light, but match goes on. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul continue to settle.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have opened the innings for Team India. Marco Jansen bowled the first over for the Proteas. The Men in Blue have a mountain to climb, as they trail by 482 runs after the first over.
Out! The final wicket falls finally in the first innings of the Test match. South Africa have managed to slam a big 489 runs. All Rounder Marco Jansen, who was nearing his maiden Test century couldn't reach the feat. He got out for 93 runs off just 91 balls. Kuldeep Yadav hunts his special innings down, getting him clean bowled. As Team India will be entering to bat after a short break due to innings change, about 18 overs of play can still be expected before stumps. OUT! Marco Jansen b Kuldeep Yadav 93(91)
Marco Jansen has slammed 93 runs, and if he and Keshav Maharaj manages to stay not out for some more deliveries, the 25-year-old can slam his maiden international Test century.
OUT! Jasprit Bumrah removes Simon Harmer with a peach of a delivery, as the South African bowlers see his stumps knocked over. Harmer played the wrong line, as the ball zips past the batter's out-edge and uproots the off-stump. Simon Harmer b Bumrah 5(17)
OUT! Mohammed Siraj starts the session with a wicket for India, and Senuran Muthusamy's knock comes to an end. Muthusamy scored a magnificent 109 off 206, adding stands with Marco Jansen and Kyle Verreynne. Muthusamy c Jaiswal b Siraj 109(206)
Back for the final session on Day 3, and South Africa will look to pile on as many runs as possible, with India not looking to restrict the Proteas from getting away with the contest. Senuran Muthusamy and Marco Jansen are also reaching a 100-run stand for the eighth wicket.
LUNCH on Day 2, and South Africa have firmly taken control of the Test. Senuran Muthusamy has reached his maiden Test and international century, while Marco Jansen has slammed his fourth half-century in format,helping the Proteas surpass the 400-run mark.
100! Senuran Muthusamy is having a dream run, from scoring half-centuries in Pakistan and Bangladesh, the all-rounder has managed to register his maiden international and Test ton in India. Muthusamy reached his ton off 192 balls, laced with nine fours and 2 sixes.
India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Looking to level the two-match series 1-1, India national cricket team are taking on South Africa national cricket team in the ongoing IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025, which is taking place at Guwahati. India is being captained by Rishabh Pant, who became the nation's 38th Test skipper with Shubman Gill out due to a neck injury. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Day 1 saw great action between bat and ball, with South Africa scoring 247 for 6, while India made sure the visitors did not run away with the match.
Opting to bat first, South Africa scored 247 for 6, with Tristan Stubbs and Temba Bauma adding 49 and 41 runs, respectively, while others, despite getting a start, failed to convert. For India, spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, claiming three wickets, pegging South Africa back, and ensuring India did not stay behind in the contest, having lost yet another toss.
India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Squads:
India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep
South Africa National Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(wk), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder