India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Looking to level the two-match series 1-1, India national cricket team are taking on South Africa national cricket team in the ongoing IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025, which is taking place at Guwahati. India is being captained by Rishabh Pant, who became the nation's 38th Test skipper with Shubman Gill out due to a neck injury. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Day 1 saw great action between bat and ball, with South Africa scoring 247 for 6, while India made sure the visitors did not run away with the match.

Opting to bat first, South Africa scored 247 for 6, with Tristan Stubbs and Temba Bauma adding 49 and 41 runs, respectively, while others, despite getting a start, failed to convert. For India, spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, claiming three wickets, pegging South Africa back, and ensuring India did not stay behind in the contest, having lost yet another toss.

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

South Africa National Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(wk), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder