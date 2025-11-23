India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India national cricket team and South Africa national cricket team are taking on each other in the second IND vs SA Test 2025, where the Proteas are leading the two-match series 1-0. After a thrilling Day 1 where both teams fought hard to gain an advantage, Day 2 will have both India and South Africa look to take control of the Test and maintain a grip on the proceedings. Rishabh Pant Becomes Second Wicketkeeper-Batter After MS Dhoni to Captain India in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025.

Opting to bat first, South Africa scored 247 for 6, with Tristan Stubbs and Temba Bauma adding 49 and 41 runs, respectively, while others, despite getting a start, failed to convert. For India, spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, claiming three wickets, pegging South Africa back, and ensuring India did not stay behind in the contest, having lost yet another toss.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Match Details

Match India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 Date Sunday, November 23 Time 9:00 AM IST Venue Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team are going up against the South Africa National Cricket Team in the second Test of the two-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, starting Saturday, November 22. Day 2 of the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 will commence at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs South Africa 2025 series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Test series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

