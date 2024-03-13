New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Delhi Capitals qualified for final after defeating Gujarat Giants by seven wickets in their Women's Premier League match here on Wednesday.

The Capitals, who finished runner-up last season, defeated the Giants to finish on top of the points table at the culmination of the league stage.

Also Read | Singapore Smash 2024: Sharath Kamal Beats World No 13 Darko Jorgic to Reach Round of 16.

Featuring in their final league game, Delhi restricted the Giants to 126 for nine after being asked to bowl.

Shefali Verma (71) then blasted a half century with seven boundaries and five sixes to help the Capitals comfortably chase down the target in 13.1 overs

Also Read | ‘Feels Like I'm Making My Debut Again’, Says Rishabh Pant On Joining Delhi Capital's Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2024.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Giants 126 for 9 in 20 overs (Bharti Fulmali 42, Kathryn Bryce 28 not out; Minnu Mani 2/9, Marizanne Kapp 2/17, Shikha Pandey 2/23)

Delhi Capitals 129 for 3 in 13.1 overs (Shefali Verma 71, Jemimah Rodrigues 38 not out; Tanuja Kanwar 2/20).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)