New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Sunday appointed Rajkumar Sharma as the chief coach of its senior side while Gursharam Singh has been named as the assistant coach.

Ashu Dani has been appointed as the chairperson of DDCA's selection committee while Mohan Chaturvedi, Chetnya Nanda have also been named in the selection committee.

DDCA released the full list of appointments on its official Twitter account, saying: "On the recommendations of the Cricket Advisory Committee dated 19.12.2020, following appointments/ engagements are made in the senior category, for the season 2020-21."

Umesh Chikara will be donning the hat of the trainer while Gajendra Kumar has been appointed as the new physio.

Earlier this month, DDCA had announced the constitution of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

Atul Wassan is the Chairperson of the CAC and the other two members of the committee are Robin Singh Jr and Parvinder Awana.

DDCA, in a statement, said that the quorum for the meetings of the Committee "shall be three (03) members which shall mandatorily include the Chairman.

"As far as roles and responsibilities are concerned, DDCA said that the committee shall "make recommendations to the President for the appointment of Selection Committees, Coaches, Manager, Support staff as per Article 29 of the Articles of Association of the DDCA", recommend the above names "only for such tournaments as are held by the BCCI in view of the COVID-19 situation" and recommend the terms and conditions of appointment of the Selection Committees, Coaches, Managers, Support Staff, etc.

Also, the committee shall be responsible to maintain "highest standards of transparency in each and every aspect", DDCA said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)