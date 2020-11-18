Karachi [Pakistan], November 18 (ANI): After Babar Azam smashed an unbeaten 49-ball 63 to steer Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title, former West Indies batsman Vivian Richards said that late Dean Jones would have been proud of the team.

Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday by five wickets in the final to lift their maiden PSL title. Babar Azam played an unbeaten knock of 63 and he also won the Player of the Tournament award.

Earlier this year, Jones passed away in Mumbai, where he was working as a broadcaster for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Jones passed away following a cardiac arrest at the age of 59.

Jones was appointed as Karachi Kings' coach ahead of the fifth edition of the PSL in March. The side had progressed to the playoffs but the last stage had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richards congratulated Karachi Kings and said the team has earned the trophy for Jones and for the game of cricket.

"Congratulations @KarachiKingsARY on your maiden @thePSLt20 title. Deano would have been proud & would be all teared up with absolute joy up there. You have earned it boys. For the team, for the country, for the game, & for Deano. Have a fantastic time! #PSLFinal #HBLPSLVfinal," Richards tweeted.

Babar Azam finished the tournament with 473 runs, including three 'player of the match' awards. Azam also won the award for 'Best batsman of PSL 2020'. (ANI)

