Bengaluru FC will start as one of the favourites in the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League season. The Blues will aim for their second ISL title when the new season begins on November 20, 2020. This will be Bengaluru’s fourth season in the competition and since their debut, they have been one of the most consistent teams, making it to the playoffs on all previous three occasions and winning the title once in 2018-19. ISL 2020-21 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online.

Bengaluru FC had a disappointing finish to last season, after a brilliant start, the Blues faltered in the latter stages as poor performances in the back end of the league stage and a stunning second-leg comeback by ATK in the semis saw them miss out on a third consecutive final appearance. However, with new signings, Bengaluru FC will be hoping to regain their status as the top team in the league. Twitter Releases Emojis and Hashtags for ATK Mohun Bagan, SC East Bengal, Bengaluru FC and Other Teams Ahead of IISL 2020-21.

The Blues were active in the transfer window, signing a total of 10 players with the main acquisition being Mohun Bagan star Fran Gonzalez. Pratik Chaudhari and Ajith Kumar were signed to bolster their defensive line. Indian superstar Sunil Chhetri will once again lead the Bengaluru FC in their quest for a second ISL title.

Bengaluru FC Key Players

Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Fran Gonzalez, Rahul Bheke, Dimas Delgado and Udanta Singh will be the key players for Bengaluru FC in ISL 2020-21 season and will play a huge role in determining the outcome of their season.

Bengaluru FC Record in Previous Season

Season Point Table Finish Final Finish 2017-18 1st Runners-Up 2018-19 1st Champions 2019-20 3rd Semi-Finalists

Bengaluru FC Squad For ISL 2020-21

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari, Harmanjot Khabra, Fran Gonzalez, Juanan Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar, Wungngayam Muirang, Joe Zoherliana, Parag Shrivas, Biswa Darjee

Midfielders: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Ajay Chhetri, Namgyal Bhutia, Suresh Wangjam, Naorem Roshan Singh, Amay Morajkar, Thoi Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchuaha

Attackers: Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Deshorn Brown, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustine, Thongkhosiem Haokip

Bengaluru FC Stats

Bengaluru FC have played 62 matches in Indian Super League and have won 35 games in the competition losing 15. 12 of their games in the Indian Super League have ended in a draw. The Blues also have the record of achieving the most wins and points in a single season (2017-18).

Bengaluru FC Most Goals

Sunil Chhetri is the leading goal scorer for Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League. The Indian skipper has scored 27 goals in the competition in 49 appearances.

