Navi Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Lalit Yadav came in for Ripal Patel and Chetan Sakariya replaced Khaleel Ahmed in the DC playing XI.

In a forced change, RR brought Rassie Van Der Duusen in place of Shimron Hetmyer, who had left for the Caribbean for the birth of his child.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje.

