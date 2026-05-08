Sports News | Delhi: NBA Hall of Famer Vlade Divac Interacts with Young Basketball Enthusiasts at 'Freedom 250 Slam Dunk Experience' Event

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): NBA Hall of Fame legend Vlade Divac participated and interacted with young basketball enthusiasts at the 'Freedom 250 Slam Dunk Experience' event at the American Centre in New Delhi on May 8. The event was organised by the US Embassy, in collaboration with the Sacramento Kings.

The basketball clinic brought together student-athletes from Nehru World School, Shiv Nadar School, Delhi Public School RK Puram, Kendriya Vidyalaya JNU, Uttam Girls School and The Dribble Academy for an interactive session aimed at promoting cultural exchange through sport.

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Students had the opportunity to learn basketball fundamentals, engage in skills activities, and shoot hoops with Vlade Divac and Sacramento Kings representatives on the American Centre lawn. The event also celebrated the growth of youth basketball in India, including the recent success of Nehru World School, which won the boys' title at the ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Tournament, India's largest school-based basketball program for U-14 players.

Speaking to the media, Vlade Divac said he enjoyed interacting with the young participants in the 'Freedom 250 Slam Dunk Experience' event and was impressed by their basketball skills.

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"All the boys and girls of Delhi, and we had a lot of fun, you know, showing the basketball skills. And I have to tell you, I'm surprised that they were pretty good," he said.

Divac expressed admiration for India and its people, saying he is keen to help develop basketball, especially among children. He acknowledged cricket's popularity in the country but also encouraged interest in other sports as well, adding that he and his team are there to support basketball's growth in India.

"Obviously, we know India is a great big country with beautiful people, and we would love to help them develop, especially kids for basketball. I know they love different sports, number one obviously is cricket, and they should always love that sport because it's a national sport, but you know, other sports around, and if they feel good about it, they can proceed, and we are here to help to develop," the NBA Hall of Fame legend said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)