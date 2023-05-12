New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): On the complaint of the protesting wrestlers, a Delhi Police team went to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Haryana to collect all the evidence against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Several women wrestlers came out against the WFI chief, accusing him of sexual harassment. The protesting grapplers continue to camp outside the Jantar Mantar in the national capital, demanding the arrest of Singh, a BJP MP, and his removal from the wrestling federation.

Delhi Police are also in touch with foreign agencies to find out more about the allegations he faced on his overseas visits. The police they have collected photos and videos as evidence from different places.

Delhi Police on Friday filed a status report on the application moved by woman wrestlers in an alleged offence of sexual offence levelled against WFI Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The court was also informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter.

Delhi Police filed two FIRs on April 28 following the notice by the Supreme Court. Earlier this year, prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI chief, following which the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations against the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches. Wrestling Federation of India Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar is also named as an accused in the FIR.

Brij Bhushan has denied the allegations levelled against him by the wrestlers.

On April 23, ace grapplers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar, claiming that six women wrestlers, and a minor, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Connaught Place Police Station but Delhi Police did not register an FIR.

The protesting grapplers also demanded that the Sports Ministry make public the findings of an Oversight Committee formed to look into the allegations against the WFI chief.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday had sought a status report from the Delhi police on the investigation in the FIRs lodged by the wrestlers against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging sexual harassment.

The woman wrestler moved the plea seeking monitoring of the investigation by the court, and direction for the alleged victim to record her statement in court. The plea also sought direction to produce a status report on the investigation in the matter.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjit Singh Jaspal had sought a status report from Delhi Police on the plea. The copies of the two FIRs against Brij Bhushan were also filed in court in a sealed cover.

Advocate SS Hooda, the counsel for the applicants, submitted that the two FIRs have been lodged by the Delhi police in the matter on April 28. (ANI)

