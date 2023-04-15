Kolkata, Apr 15 (PTI) Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday admitted to denying Chuni Goswami a Ranji century by taking a catch on the half-volley, as the former Indian cricket team captain inaugurated Mohun Bagan's main gate named after the legendary footballer.

Goswami, who led India to 1962 Asian Games gold, also represented Bengal in first class cricket and died at the age of 82 on April 30, 2020.

Beginning his address with "Shubho Nabo Barsho" (Happy Bengali New Year), Gavaskar said: "I had the good fortune of playing against him (Chuni Goswami) in the Ranji Trophy (1968-69 season, Mumbai vs Bengal match) where I must now confess after so many years down the road that he was wrongly adjudged caught out on 96.

"It was me in the slips who caught it on half volley but even before I could admit that it wasn't a catch a senior team-mate of mine hugged me in celebration and said ‘Sunny don't, Sunny don't he is batting well we have to get him out.' Thus Chuni-da had to walk back otherwise he would have scored a century against Mumbai," Gavaskar added.

“I admitted this to Chuni da many years later. But he being he said ‘it was not my fortune to score a hundred against you'. That's how he was. I have had many fond memories of him over the years. It is a real honour to be present in this occasion."

Chuni-da was Bradman of Indian football

Goswami played 50 international matches between 1956 and 1964,including the 1960 Rome Olympics.

The versatile sportsperson also represented Bengal in 46 first-class cricket games between 1962 and 1973.

“What you can say of Bradman in cricket, I think you can say of Chuni-da as far as Indian football is concerned," Gavaskar said in his address while inaugurating 'Chuni Goswami Gate' on the occasion of Bengali New Year.

The club's gate had the iconic green-and-maroon sailboat logo atop the iron-bar frame.

“My son (former cricketer Rohan), who is an avid football fan, was most delighted when I told him that I have been invited by the Mohun Bagan club to inaugurate a gate named after Chuni da.”

"It is a huge honour to be asked to come and open Mohun Bagan club's Gate named after one of the iconic players of Indian football Chuni da,” Gavaskar said, signing off with 'Jai Mohun Bagan'.

