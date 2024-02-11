Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Ajith Ram's five-wicket haul helped Tamil Nadu bowl out Karnataka for 139 but the visitors still held the edge in their Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Sunday.

Ram (5/61) and Sai Kishore (2/27) shared the spoils to bundle out Karnataka in 56.4 overs to set themselves a target of 355.

First innings centurion Devdutt Padikkal was Karnataka's top-scorer with a 56-ball 36.

At stumps on the penultimate day, Tamil Nadu were 36/1, still needing 319 runs.

Vimal Kumar was batting on 16 and giving him company was Pradosh Ranjan Paul on 10. Narayan Jagadeesan (8) was the only batter to be dismissed.

Resuming on 129/7 in reply to Karnataka's 366, Tamil Nadu added just 22 runs before being bowled out.

In Mohali, hosts Punjab were in real trouble after being reduced to 40/4 in their second innings in pursuit of an improbable target 411 runs.

In Chandigarh, Tripura rode on half-centuries from Manisankar Murasingh (94), Ganesh Satish (88), skipper Wriddhiman Saha (66) and Bimranjit Debnath (64) to score 438 in reply to host's 356.

At stumps on day three, Chandigarh were 116 for no loss with Shivam Bhambri (61 not out) and Arslan Khan (49 not out) at the crease.

Brief scores:

At Chennai: Karnataka 366 & 139 56.4 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 36, Ajith Ram 5/61) vs Tamil Nadu 151 & 36 for one in 15 overs (Vimal Kumar 16 batting; Vijaykumar Vyshak 1/12).

At Chandigarh: Chandigarh 356 & 116 for no loss (Shivam Bhambri 61 batting, Arslan Khan 49 batting) vs Tripura 438 all out in 121 overs (Manisankar Murasingh 94, Ganesh Satish 88, Wriddhiman Saha 66, Bikramjit Debnath 64; Gurinder Singh 4/117).

At Surat: Railways 297 & 208 (Ashutosh Sharma 81; Darshan Misal 4/44) vs Goa 200 & 93 for one in 31 overs overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 54 batting; Adarsh Singh 1/29).

At Mohali: Gujarat 339 & 290 for 8 declared (Sunpreetsingh Bagga 79; Baltej Singh 2/55) vs Punjab 219 & 40 for 4 in 14 overs (Jassinder Singh 4 batting; Priyajitsing Jadeja 3/17).

