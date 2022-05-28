Pune, May 28 (PTI) The Dhol-Tasha, traditional percussion instruments which are popular in Maharashtra, would feature in national-level sporting events in future, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said here on Saturday.

He was speaking after attending an event organized by the Dhol Mahasangh, a federation of Dhol troupes.

"I will give chance to Dhol-Tasha (troupes) to perform in games in the near future," he said.

Signature music is played in Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and other major sporting extravaganzas, the minister noted, asking the audience if they would like the Dhol-Tasha to feature in such events.

"Dhol-Tasha is famous not only in Maharashtra but in other states too. Dhol performance will help not only the players but also boost the audience's enthusiasm," Thakur said.

"(Local BJP MP) Girish Bapat proposed that the Dhol should be played at sporting events. I will give the opportunity to Dhol troupes to play at an upcoming national sporting event," he said.

