Real Madrid and Liverpool will be looking to be crowned as the champions of Europe when they face off against each other in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final. The clash will be played at the Stadende France Stadium in Paris on May 28, 2022 (late Saturday night). So ahead of the RMA vs LIV, UCL 2022 final, we take a look at the key players that can have a huge impact on the game. UCL 2022 Final: A Look At Liverpool and Real Madrid's Record in Champions League Finals Ahead Of Summit Clash.

Real Madrid are the most successful team in the history of the Champions League having won 13 titles. They will be hoping to add another to their illustrious trophy cabinet. Meanwhile, Liverpool have won the competition six times and will be aiming for revenge when they were defeated by the Spanish outfit in the summit clash in 2018. Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Ahead of UCL 2021-22 Final, Take a Look at Head-to-Head Record Between the Two Giants.

Both teams have a number of stars in their ranks that can lead their team to victory. Here are some of the players to watch out for.

Karim Benzema: The Frenchman has been the player for Real Madrid this season and heads into this game on the cusp of several records. Benzema has scored 15 goals in 11 Champions League appearances this season and could become the highest scorer in a single UCL season if he finds the back of the net on two occasions.

Mo Salah: There have been doubts over the Egyptian's continuity at Liverpool but that hasn't stopped him from performing at his best. Mo Salah has contributed to 47 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions. The winger feels like he has a score to settle with Real Madrid after being injured in the 2018 final.

Eduardo Camavinga: The 19-year-old has impressed a lot in his first season at Real Madrid and will be playing in his first Champions League finale. Though mostly used as a substitute, Camavinga has played a crucial role in the Los Blancos' comeback in the competition this season and will be aiming to make a huge impact in this game as well.

Alisson Becker: The Brazilian has been brilliant for Liverpool this season. The keeper on several occasions has pulled off great saves, keeping the Reds from conceding. His shot-stopping ability will be of great importance in this clash, especially against a striker like Karim Benzema

Virgil van Dijk: The Dutch defender has transformed Liverpool since his arrival. However, he had an injury scare ahead of the clash but will be fit to play. Van Dijk's form will be of great importance for Liverpool if they are to cope with Real Madrid's threatening attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2022 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).