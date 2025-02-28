Mulheim an der Ruhr (Germany), Feb 28 (PTI) Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto entered the semifinals of the German Open Super 300 tournament after beating Gao Jia Xuan and Wu Meng Ying of China in straight sets here on Friday.

The eighth seeded Indian duo won 21-14 21-17 to set up a last-four clash against Indonesia's Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja.

Also Read | Afghanistan Qualification Scenario for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How Can Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co Enter Semis After AFG vs AUS Match Ends in No Result?.

Rakshitha Sree Santosh Ramraj lost to Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 12-21 12-21 to bow out of women's singles quarterfinals.

Tharun Mannepalli also crashed out of the tournament after losing 16-21 21-17 21-8 to Toma Junior Popov in the men's singles quarterfinals.

Also Read | RCB-W vs DC-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Women’s T20 Cricket Match in Bengaluru.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)