Can Afghanistan still qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-finals after the AFG vs AUS match was washed out due to rain and wet outfield? Afghanistan had posted 273 in the first innings and Australia had a blazing start in their run chase, with Travis Head leading the way as Australia scored 109/1 in 12.5 overs before the rain came down heavily in Lahore. The downpour, however, did not last for a very long time, but it left several puddles across the outfield at the Gaddafi Stadium. The groundsmen tried hard but there was just too much water to clear out and eventually, the AFG vs AUS match was washed out. Australia qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals as a result while leaving Afghanistan's hopes in jeopardy. Let us take a look at Afghanistan's semi-final qualification scenario in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Updated: Australia Qualify For Semifinal As Clash With Afghanistan Gets Washed Out Due to Rain.

Afghanistan had pulled off one of the biggest results in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 when they beat England in Group B. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side, with that win, knocked England out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and they needed to beat Australia to ensure a spot in the last four. However, the AFG vs AUS abandonment has landed a big blow for their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final hopes, but they are still in with a chance---mathematically. Australia Qualify for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals After AFG vs AUS Ends in No Result Due to Rain, Wet Outfield in Lahore.

Can Afghanistan Qualify for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals?

The Afghanistan find themselves in the third spot on the Group B points table after the AFG vs AUS match was washed out due to rain and wet outfield in Lahore. Australia top the standings with four points from three matches while South Africa are second. Afghanistan will now have all eyes on the South Africa vs England match that is scheduled to take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 28.

Afghanistan on their part would want England to defeat South Africa. Not just that, but there are some mathematical combinations that is to be watched out for. If England bat first, they would need to beat South Africa by at least 207 runs. However, if England bat second, they would need to chase down South Africa's target in 11.1 overs to ensure that Afghanistan pip the Proteas on Net Run Rate (NRR). Having said that, it has to be assumed that the total in the first innings is 300 in both cases. South Africa will need to ensure that they are not bowled cheaply if they bat first in this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2025 10:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).