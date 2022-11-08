Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) Former Netherlands skipper Ryan Ten Doeschate will be back at Kolkata Knight Riders as team's fielding coach, the IPL team announced on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old was part of KKR's title-winning campaign in 2012 and 2014. He will succeed James Foster who has now been promoted as the team's assistant coach.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Cricket Appoints Three-Member Panel To Investigate Dhanushka Gunathilaka Case.

Both will work under head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

Also Read | Ahead of PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal, Here’s A Look at Pakistan’s Record in T20Is in Australia.

"Tendo played an important role as a player from 2011-14 and in the two championships the KKR won in 2012 & 2014 and has been a genuine supporter of KKR all these years. These two appointments strengthens the support staff under the leadership of Head Coach Chandu Pandit," Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR, was quoted as saying in a release.

KKR already have Abhishek Nayar as assistant coach, Bharat Arun as bowling coach and Omkar Salvi as assistant bowling coach.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)