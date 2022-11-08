Pakistan, being one of the top eight teams in the last edition of the tournament, gained direct entry in the Super 12 stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2022. After losing their first two matches, Pakistan’s chances of making it to the semifinals suffered a huge setback. However, Netherlands' shock win over South Africa helped Pakistan qualify for the semis after the Green Shirts defeated Bangladesh. Pakistan will now face New Zealand in the first semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pakistan vs New Zealand Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 1: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About PAK vs NZ Cricket Match in Sydney.

Interestingly, before the T20 World Cup 2022 matches, Pakistan had failed to win a single T20i in Australia. The Green Shirts did manage to win their first T20I match on Australian soil after defeating Netherlands. Meanwhile, ahead of the all-important PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal, we take a look at Pakistan’s record in T20Is in Australia.

Pakistan’s T20I Record in Australia

Matches Won Lost NR Win %age 9 3 5 1 37.5

It isn't unknown that Pakistan is one of the best teams in the T20I format and their amazing performance in the 2022 Asian Cup is a fair justification. Pakistan has played in two T20 World Cup finals (2007 and 2009) and has qualified for the knockout stage numerous times, including in the previous edition, where they were knocked out by the eventual champions Australia. Pakistan are the first-ever runners-up of the event and the second-ever World T20 champions. They won their one and only T20 World Cup title in 2009, England after defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final. PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 1: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Sydney.

The 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is the eighth edition of the event, it is rearranged in Australia as they couldn't host the seventh edition of the T20 World Cup in 2020 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. A total of 16 teams participated in the event, the last year's top 11 teams, two teams from both global qualifiers A and B, and the host themselves. The tournament started on October 16 and will end with the final on November 13, 2022.

