Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 17 (ANI): After contributing to the win of Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans, skipper Sanju Samson said he did not want the game to go on till the end and he wanted to get his side back into the game with a big over after hitting his first six.

The skipper had an interaction with Shimron Hetmyer in a video posted by IPL's official Twitter handle.

In the encounter between RR and defending champions GT, the duo of Sanju Samson and Hetmyer's half-centuries guided Rajasthan to win the match with four balls left and three wickets in hand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Samson scored 60 runs in 32 balls and Hetmyer scored 56* runs in 26 balls.

"After getting the first six, I wanted to make that a big over. I do not like to keep the game for the end especially when I know that we are in a tough situation. I did not want it to get worse," Samson said.

Hetmyer asked Samson about his approach towards his innings to which Samson replied that he was just watching the ball and with the merit of the ball was trying to hit.

"I was not thinking anything, I just watch the ball and if it is a short ball, I go for a cut and if it is a full-length ball then I go straight. I kept it really blank but with positive intent." Samson added.

Hetmyer also answered a few questions, he said that the pitch was good to bat on, and after they settled down, they looked to hit the balls.

"It was a lovely game actually, it was a really good pitch to bat on, in the beginning, we were slow and they bowled really well in the powerplay but then you (Samson) stood up for us. Thank you (laughs)," Hetmyer said

Samson asked Hetmyer a question asked by Sanjay Manjrekar that how they (Sanju and Hetmyer) always perform in tough situations.

Samson said, "I told him (Sanjay) that he (Hetmyer) loves the tough situations, we do not want him to face an easy situation."

To which Hetmyer replied, "Now it is normal, as I have been practising it and doing it in games."

Hetmyer has been an excellent finisher for RR in the past two IPL seasons. Last season, he scored 314 runs in 15 matches at an average of 44.86 and a strike rate of 153.92. He scored one fifty last year, with the best score of 59*. This remains his best IPL season to date.

Put to bat first by RR, GT posted 177/7 in their 20 overs. After the fall of Wriddhiman Saha (4) and Sai Sudharshan (20), GT was reduced to 32/2.

A 59-run stand for the third wicket between Shubman Gill (45 off 34 balls with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Hardik Pandya (28 off 19 balls with three fours and a six) helped GT find their way back into the game.

Later, knocks from David Miller (46 in 30 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Abhinav Manohar (27 in 13 balls with three sixes) helped GT reach a competitive total. The duo put on 45 run stand for the fifth wicket.

Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for RR, taking 2/25 in his four overs. Trent Boult, Adam Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal got a wicket each.

In the chase of 178, RR did not have a good start and at one point they were reduced to 55/4 in 10.3 overs after Yashaswi Jaiswal (1), Jos Buttler (0), Devdutt Paddikal (26) and Riyan Parag (5) were dismissed quickly.

The duo of Sanju Samson (60 in 32 balls with three fours and six sixes) and Shimron Hetymer helped RR get back in the game with a 59-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Small cameos came from Dhruv Jurel (18) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10). Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 56 in 26 balls with two fours and five sixes to seal a three-wicket win with four balls to go.

Mohammed Shami (3/25) impressed with the ball for GT. Rashid Khan also took 2/46 in four overs. Hardik Pandya and Noor Ahmed got a wicket each.

Shimron clinched the 'Player of the Match' title for his explosive fifty.

With this win, RR is at the top of the table with four wins and a loss in five games. They have a total of eight points. GT is in the third position with three wins and two losses in five matches. They have a total of six points.

Brief Scores- Rajasthan Royals: 179/7 in 19.2 overs (Sanju Samson 60(32), Shimron Hetmyer 56(26)* and Mohammed Shami 3/25) win against Gujarat Titans: 177/7 (David Miller 46, Shubman Gill 45; Sandeep Sharma 2-25). (ANI)

