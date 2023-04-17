Royal Challengers Bangalore brought an end to their two-game losing streak with a much-needed victory over strugglers Delhi Capitals. Next up for them is another home tie against the Chennai Super Kings, the battle billed as the great South Indian derby. Both these teams have managed 4 points so far and have not had the kind of momentum you want at the start of an IPL campaign. With several big stars featuring in the match, the game has the potential to be a great spectacle. Chennai head into this away tie on the back of a defeat suffered at the hands of Rajasthan, a game which almost went their way courtesy of a brilliant knock by MS Dhoni. Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Chennai Super Kings will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat Kohli is in good form for RCB and despite early days in the tournament, it looks like the former Indian captain will score heavily this season. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell will be the other key players with the bat while Mahipal Lomror is a talented Indian player in their ranks. Mohammad Siraj continues to perform well in the powerplays for Bangalore and Chennai will have to be wary of the threat he possesses.

MS Dhoni has looked brilliant in whatever little he has featured and the team management could look to put him a bit higher up the order. Ajinkya Rahane has consolidated his place as the no 3 in the batting unit and his attacking game is helping the team. Ambati Rayudu was used as an impact player in the last match and it is likely to continue.

When Is RCB vs CSK Match 24 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Chennai Super Kings in their next match in IPL 2023 on Monday, April 17. The game will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RCB vs CSK Match 24 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network have are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 24 in Bengaluru.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RCB vs CSK Match 24 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the RCB vs CSK match. It will be a keenly contested battle with the home side claiming a win in the end.

