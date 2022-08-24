New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) India's Anupama Ramachandran and Keerthana Pandian won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the U-21 Women's event at the IBSF World Junior Snooker Championships in Bucharest, Romania.

Ramachandran lost to Thailand's Panchaya Channoi 1-4 in the summit clash on Tuesday.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Manchester City Live Streaming Online in IST: Get Free Live Telecast of Club Friendly Football Match in India.

The 20-year-old Pandian also went down Channoi 0-3, settling for a bronze.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) congratulated the cueists for their achievements.

Also Read | Retiring Serena Williams Believes She Will Always Be Involved in Tennis.

"Many Congratulations Champs!! Well Done," the SAI tweeted.

Last year, Tamil Nadu's Ramachandran clinched the first position in the women's (1st leg) round-robin league of the GSC World Snooker Qualifiers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)