Barcelona and Manchester City have come together to play a friendly match at the Nou Camp to raise funds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis research after ex-Barca goalkeeper Juan Carlos Unzue. Pep Guardiola, a former teammate of the keeper, will return to the club where he has had so many special memories and should expect a rousing ovation. Manchester City dropped points at the weekend against Newcastle United but it was the opposite for Barcelona as they got the better of Real Sociedad in a commanding fashion. Xavi knows a thing or two about Pep Guardiola's game plans having been coached by the City manager during Barcelona's golden period. Barcelona versus Manchester City will be streamed on CITY+ and BARCA TV+ platforms from 1:00 AM IST. Robert Lewandowski ‘Proud and Happy’ To Score First Goal for Barcelona in La Liga.

Barcelona are set to start some of their fringe players with Miralem Pjanic the most notable name getting some game time in midfield. Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele will be the wingers and will try and set up opportunities for striker Carlos Brathwaite. Gerard Pique should start in defence alongside Eric Garcia, who comes up against his former team. It will be interesting to see if Xavi decides to give star forward Robert Lewandowski a few minutes.

Beranrdo Silva was heavily linked with Barcelona in the summer transfer window but will line up against them in Nou Camp this evening. Kalvin Phillips will be looking to impress his new boss as Rodri gets a breather in central midfield. Jack Grealish and Phil Foden could link up well on the left and create problems for Barcelona's defence. Ederson is another player that could be rested with Stefan Ortega taking his place.

When is Barcelona vs Manchester City, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly clash will be played at the Nou Camp in Barcelona on August 25, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 01:00 AM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Barcelona vs Manchester City, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of Barcelona vs Manchester City, friendly match in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the match on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Barcelona vs Manchester City, Club Friendlies 2022?

Barcelona vs Manchester City clash will be available on online platforms. Fans can tune into Barca TV+ and City+ platforms to watch the live action of the match as they will stream the game on a subscription basis. Both these teams will most likely not shift gears throughout the game and might play out a scored draw.

