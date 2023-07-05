Bengaluru, Jul 5 (PTI) Scoreboard on day one of the Duleep Trophy 2023 semifinal between North Zone and South Zone here on Wednesday.

North Zone:

Dhruv Shorey c Bhui b Kaverappa 11

Prashant Chopra lbw Sai Kishore 5

Ankit Kalsi c Bhui b Kaverappa 2

Prabhsimran Singh c Sai Sudharsan b Sasikanth 49

Ankit Kumar c Bhui b Sasikanth 33

Nishant Sindhu c sub (Sachin Baby) b Vyshak 27

Jayant Yadav c Bhui b Kaverappa 2

Pulkit Narang lbw b Kaverappa 0

Harshit Rana c&b Sundar 31

Vaibhav Arora not out 23

Baltej Singh b Kaverappa 2

Extras: 13 (b-10, lb-2, w-1)

Total: 198 all-out in 58.3 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-14, 3-18, 4-97, 5-108, 6-115, 7-123, 8-144, 9-173, 10-198

Bowling: Vidwath Kaverappa 17.3-8-28-5, Vijaykumar Vyshak 10-1-26-1, Sai Kishore 12-3-36-1, KV Sasikanth 10-0-52-2, Washington Sundar 9-2-44-1.

South Zone:

Sai Sudharsan c Yadav b Baltej 9

Mayank Agarwal not out 37

Ravikumar Samarth c Chopra b Baltej 1

Hanuma Vihari b Rana 0

Ricky Bhui lbw Rana 0

Tilak Varma not out 12

Extras: 4 (b-4)

Total: 63/4 in 17 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-34, 3-35, 4-35

Bowling: Baltej Singh 7-0-21-2, Vaibhav Arora 4-0-16-0, Harshit Rana 4-0-19-2, Jayant Yadav 2-0-3-0. PTI

