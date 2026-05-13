Sports News | East Bengal Crowned IWL 2025-26 Champions

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 13 (ANI): East Bengal FC claimed the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2025-26 title in style, retaining their crown with two matches to spare after a 2-0 victory against Nita Football Academy on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Gokulam Kerala FC secured a 1-0 win against Sribhumi FC, while Sethu FC and Sesa Football Academy played out a 1-1 draw, as per an All India Football Federation (AIFF) release.

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Following the conclusion of Matchday 12, champions East Bengal FC sit at the top of the table with 33 points. Sethu FC occupy the second spot with 23 points, while Kickstart FC Karnataka follow in third with 19 points. Nita Football Academy and Gokulam Kerala FC are locked on 16 points each in mid-table. SESA Football Academy are in eighth place with three points.

East Bengal secured a comfortable 2-0 victory against Nita Football Academy, retaining their title in the City of Joy in front of their home supporters.

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They were the team to beat throughout the league and once again proved why they carried the favourites' tag.

The hosts dictated the tempo from the opening whistle and broke the deadlock in the 25th minute. Soumya Guguloth executed a precise scoop to open the scoring for the Moshal Girls, latching onto a long ball played all the way from the centre-back position by Ashalata Devi.

Carrying a 1-0 lead into the second half, East Bengal FC continued to control possession and press for a second goal to put the game to bed.

Their attacking intent paid off in the 65th minute with a spectacular team move. Fazila Ikwaput produced a sublime pass to Soumya, who dribbled past a defender, rounded the goalkeeper, and calmly slotted the ball home to score the second goal for herself and the team.

The Red and Gold Brigade continued creating chances one after another, and Sulanjana nearly added a third when her shot hit the crossbar in the 91st minute. At the other end, there was little attacking threat from Nita FA as East Bengal FC made sure possession remained firmly in their control throughout the contest.

Nita FA's Nishima Kumari picked up a yellow card in the 72nd minute out of frustration. To run down the clock and safely manage the final stages, East Bengal FC brought off Fazila and Resty Nanziri, while Rubina Khatun and Shrabani Murmu came onto the pitch deep into stoppage time (90+3'). Soumya Guguloth was rightfully named the Player of the Match for her title-clinching brace.

Gokulam Kerala FC secured a 1-0 victory over Sribhumi Football Club in a tightly contested affair at the East Bengal Ground.

The visitors looked the more threatening side in the first half, consistently pushing the Sribhumi defence to its limits. Their attacking persistence paid off just before the half-time whistle.

In the 42nd minute, Gokulam Kerala FC captain Emueje Ogbiagbevha found the back of the net with a crucial strike, giving her side a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

In the second half, Sribhumi FC showed more urgency and pushed hard for an equaliser, but they struggled to break down a resolute Gokulam Kerala FC defence.

As the game wore on, the frustration began to show for the hosts, with Toijam Thoibisana Chanu and Mousumi Murmu picking up yellow cards in the 80th and 87th minutes, respectively.

Gokulam Kerala FC expertly managed the final minutes, bringing on Priyanka Kashyap and Priyadharshini deep into stoppage time to wind down the clock and secure all three points. Match-winner Emueje Ogbiagbevha was rightfully named the Player of the Match for her decisive goal.

In the afternoon kick-off, Sethu, Madurai and SESA Football Academy played out a tense 1-1 stalemate, at the National Centre of Excellence.

Sethu started the match brightly and took an early lead in the 9th minute. S Lynda Kom fired home, giving the Madurai-based outfit a 1-0 advantage that they carried into the half-time break.

However, SESA Football Academy showed great resilience in the second half and grew into the game.

They found their equaliser in the 59th minute when Maurine Achieng produced a crucial finish to level the scores.

Despite late efforts from both sides to find a winner, the match ended in a stalemate. SESA Football Academy's Maurine Achieng was named the Player of the Match for her vital equalising goal.

Kickstart FC Karnataka ground out a slender 1-0 victory over Garhwal United FC. The match was tightly contested from the start, with both teams battling hard for midfield supremacy.

The decisive moment arrived just before the half-time break. In the 41st minute, Aruna Bag converted with a clinical finish to give Kickstart FC Karnataka a 1-0 lead heading into the interval.

In the second half, Garhwal United FC pushed for an equaliser but could not pierce Kickstart FC Karnataka's stubborn backline.

Kickstart FC Karnataka shrewdly navigated the closing stages of the match, making tactical substitutions by bringing on Ningthoujam Roni Devi (86') and Laishram Naotombi Devi (90+2') to see out the game and safely secure all three points. Match-winner Aruna Bag was awarded the Player of the Match for her decisive strike. (ANI)

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