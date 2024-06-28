New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) club East Bengal FC on Thursday announced the signing of French playmaker Madih Talal on a two-year contract that will run until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The French attacking midfielder, who was the top assist-provider in the last ISL season, joined ISL 2023-24 Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos, Kalinga Super Cup 2024 top scorer Cleiton Silva, and Durand Cup 2023 Golden Boot winner David Lalhlansanga to strengthen East Bengal's attacking set-up.

Also Read | IND 146/6 in 17.5 Overs | India vs England Live Score Updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Chris Jordan Strikes Again, Shivam Dube Departs.

East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat expressed his delight at the signing.

"Talal has been one of the top foreigners to make an impact in their debut ISL season. His talent greatly enhanced his team's attack, due to which he not only recorded the most assists in the league but also scored a good number of goals. After a few conversations, Talal prioritized East Bengal FC over other ISL clubs, knowing how important he is going to be for our new project," he said, according to a statement released by the club,

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane Joins Leicestershire for Remainder of County Championship 2024, One-Day Cup.

Since making his debut in Indian football in August last year. Talal has featured in each of Punjab FCs 22 ISL games and three Kalinga Super Cup fixtures.

He accumulated 1,910 minutes of playing time across both competitions. One of the youngest active foreigners in the ISL, the 26-year-old contributed either a goal or an assist in five of Punjab's six ISL victories last season.

Besides scoring six goals and setting the record for the most assists (10) in ISL 2023-24, Talal logged two assists in the Kalinga Super Cup.

Displaying his remarkable ball control and agility, the Frenchman also topped the list for the most dribbles completed (42) in ISL 2023-24. Talal's creative quality is also indicated by the fact that he created the second-most chances (57) in last season's ISL.

Before making a move to India, Talal represented several clubs across Europe, including France's Amiens SC, Entente SSG, Red Star FC, and US Avranches, Spain's Las Rozas CF, and Greece's A.E. Kifisia.

Thrilled to join East Bengal FC, Talal said, "East Bengal FC's contribution to Indian football is immense, and I am honoured to commit my future to this legendary club. I am very excited to meet my new teammates and the incredible fans who make this club special." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)