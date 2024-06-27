India have beaten England and they have entered the final! What a commanding performance it has been from India in all three departments! India have returned the favour to England after that loss in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel scalped three apiece while Jasprit Bumrah was exceptional as always.
OUT! One more run out and it is Suryakumar Yadav, who runs out Adil Rashid with a direct hit.
OUT! Liam Livingstone is run out and England's day keeps getting from bad to worse! Jofra Archer inside-edged the ball and ran. He pulled out after seeing that it was fielded and Livingstone, the non-striker, ran all the way to him and could not make it back. Surely this is it for England now. Liam Livingstone run out (Kuldeep/Axar) 11(16).
OUT! Kuldeep Yadav has one more wicket to his name and it is Chris Jordan who has to depart. England are falling apart in rather quick time and all their hopes are pinned on Liam Livingstone now with England still needing 100 runs! Chris Jordan lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 1(5)
OUT! Another one bites the dust and it is Harry Brook, who has been outdone by Kuldeep Yadav here! The right-hander had struck a four earlier on off a reverse sweep and tried to play a similar shot but missed the ball which hit the stumps! England slide into further misery! Harry Brook b Kuldeep Yadav 25(19)
OUT! England are in all sorts of trouble with Kuldeep Yadav dismissing Sam Curran! The left-hander was struck right in front and despite opting for a DRS, the decision remained the same. India completely on top here. Sam Curran lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 2(4)
OUT! One more wicket for Axar Patel and he is turning it on here in Guyana! Moeen Ali wanted to flick and left the crease, thinking that the ball went past Rishabh Pant. Instead, the ball fell right next to the stumps and Pant pulls off a quickfire stumping as Ali loses his balance. Moeen Ali st Rishabh Pant b Axar Patel 8(10)
OUT! Axar Patel has his second wicket of the day and it is Jonny Bairstow, who has to depart! The ball skidded on and crashed into the stumps and India are well and truly on top! Jonny Bairstow b Axar Patel 0(3)
OUT! Another wicket falls for England and it is Jasprit Bumrah, who has castled Phil Salt! The slower ball from Bumrah completely deceived Salt whose stumps were disturbed! Another blow for England and India have an edge in this contest! Philip Salt b jasprit Bumrah 5(8)
OUT! India have taken a wicket and it is that of Jos Buttler! The England captain was done in by the slowness of the pitch and hit the with the toe-end of the bat as he wanted to reverse sweep it. Instead, he miscued it and the ball looped up in the air with Rishabh Pant taking a simple catch. Jos Buttler c Rishabh Pant b Axar Patel 23(15)
Indian National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: A repeat of the 2022 showdown is on the cards as India take on England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal on Thursday, June 27. Two years ago, it turned out to be a one-sided encounter in the end, with Jos Buttler and his then-opening partner Alex Hales taking England home quite comfortably with 10 wickets remaining. India, completely outplayed on that day, have the perfect opportunity to gain redemption for that loss. Both teams have had different campaigns in their journey to the second semifinal. India are one of the two teams in the competition to remain unbeaten, and Rohit Sharma and co will be keen on keeping that record intact. England, on the other hand, suffered two losses so far but have been dominant whenever they've had an opportunity. Overall, fans can expect nothing less than an absolute blockbuster as these two heavyweight teams go up against each other. Georgetown Guyana Weather Updates Live.
With all the buzz around the contest, there's also a rain threat which hovers over this match. The T20 World Cup 2024 so far has had several games impacted by rain and fans would want this game to go through without any weather-related interruptions. It is important to note that this match does not have a reserve day, and should there be a rain-related interruption, the contest cannot be stopped and resumed later on another day. Instead, the ICC allocated an extra four hours for the match to be completed in order to avoid a situation where the winning team has to play on consecutive days, with the final being on June 29.
While India topped the Super Eight group with wins in all three matches, England suffered one defeat to finalists South Africa and ended in second place in their group. The Providence Stadium in Guyana is set to host this highly exciting contest. Earlier in the day, South Africa breezed past Afghanistan to book a spot in the final. Who will join them—India or England? ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2: India vs England Overall Head-to-Head, When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.
Squads:
Indian National Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan
England National Cricket Team: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood