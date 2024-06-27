Indian National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: A repeat of the 2022 showdown is on the cards as India take on England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal on Thursday, June 27. Two years ago, it turned out to be a one-sided encounter in the end, with Jos Buttler and his then-opening partner Alex Hales taking England home quite comfortably with 10 wickets remaining. India, completely outplayed on that day, have the perfect opportunity to gain redemption for that loss. Both teams have had different campaigns in their journey to the second semifinal. India are one of the two teams in the competition to remain unbeaten, and Rohit Sharma and co will be keen on keeping that record intact. England, on the other hand, suffered two losses so far but have been dominant whenever they've had an opportunity. Overall, fans can expect nothing less than an absolute blockbuster as these two heavyweight teams go up against each other. Georgetown Guyana Weather Updates Live.

With all the buzz around the contest, there's also a rain threat which hovers over this match. The T20 World Cup 2024 so far has had several games impacted by rain and fans would want this game to go through without any weather-related interruptions. It is important to note that this match does not have a reserve day, and should there be a rain-related interruption, the contest cannot be stopped and resumed later on another day. Instead, the ICC allocated an extra four hours for the match to be completed in order to avoid a situation where the winning team has to play on consecutive days, with the final being on June 29.

While India topped the Super Eight group with wins in all three matches, England suffered one defeat to finalists South Africa and ended in second place in their group. The Providence Stadium in Guyana is set to host this highly exciting contest. Earlier in the day, South Africa breezed past Afghanistan to book a spot in the final. Who will join them—India or England? ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2: India vs England Overall Head-to-Head, When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

Squads:

Indian National Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

England National Cricket Team: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood