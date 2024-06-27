London [UK], June 27: Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane has been signed by Leicestershire for the second half of the 2024 county season, the club announced on Thursday. "The former India captain will feature in the entirety of the One Day Cup - as the Foxes seek to defend their 2023 crown - as well as the final five Vitality County Championship matches," a statement from Leicestershire read. "I'm really excited to have another opportunity to come to Leicestershire. I've built a strong rapport with Claude (Henderson) and Alfonso (Thomas), and I'm looking forward to playing for the Club this summer," Rahane said in an official statement while discussing his move to Uptonsteel County Ground. Rashid Khan Thanks Fans in Heartfelt Post After Afghanistan's Memorable T20 World Cup 2024 Campaign Comes to An End With Disappointing Loss to South Africa.

"I followed the team's results last year and was very impressed with what I saw. I'm hoping to enjoy my cricket and contribute to more success for the Club this season," he added. Rahane was due to link up with Leicestershire last summer before international commitments altered his availability. The 36-year-old is now set to cover for Wiaan Mulder, who is expected to be in South Africa's plans for the Proteas' multi-format tour of the Caribbean throughout August. Tabraiz Shamsi Reveals Having Emotional Chat With Dale Steyn After South Africa Qualify for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final With Win over Afghanistan.

A prolific run-scorer during his highly decorated career, Rahane has accrued more than 26,000 runs across all formats, recording 51 centuries.

Capped on 195 occasions for India since his debut in 2011, the right-handed batter has scored in excess of 8,000 runs in the international arena, bested by a knock of 188 against New Zealand in 2016. Those runs include 5,077 at an average of 38.46 in Test cricket and 2,962 at 35.26 in One Day Internationals.

"We are thrilled to welcome someone of Ajinkya's quality to Leicestershire.

It was unfortunate that Ajinkya's schedule didn't quite work with ours last year, but it's a massive boost to have secured his services for the business end of this season," Director of Cricket, Claude Henderson, said. "He holds immense experience and vital leadership qualities, which will be hugely beneficial to the team alongside his run-scoring ability. Ajinkya's arrival also presents a fantastic opportunity for our batters to learn from one of the game's best," Henderson added. Rahane will arrive in mid-July as Leicestershire prepare for their opening clash against Notts Outlaws in the One Day Cup fixture at the Uptonsteel County Ground on July 24.

