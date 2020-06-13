Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sports News | ECB Says Systemic Racism Exists, Committed to Change

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 10:09 AM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | ECB Says Systemic Racism Exists, Committed to Change

London, Jun 13 (PTI) The England and Wales Cricket Board has admitted that "systemic racism" exists across the country and cricket is not immune to the scourge as it commits itself to bring changes amid the worldwide campaign against discrimination on the basis of skin colour.

In a statement on Friday, the ECB said it must learn from the 'Black Lives Matter' movement erupted after the killing of African-American George Floyd by a white policeman in Minneapolis.

Also Read | Kenenisa Bekele Birthday Special: From Setting Olympic Records to Winning on Marathon Debut, Lesser-Known Facts About the Ethiopian Long-Distance Runner.

"We have listened carefully to those who have spoken out in recent weeks about their experiences of being black in cricket, sport and society. We admire them for being vocal on this crucial topic," the ECB said.

"We know that systemic racism spans institutions and sectors across the country and we know that our sport is not immune," it said.

Also Read | NAP vs INT Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Napoli vs Inter Milan Football Match.

The sporting fraternity has joined the worldwide campaign against racial discrimination. England players Jofra Archer and lead pacer James Anderson and West Indians like Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle have spoken against racism, supporting the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

“We truly believe that cricket is a game for everyone but understand that sadly, barriers to its enjoyment exist for many communities. We have made progress in bringing cricket to more and more people around the country and it is our resolve to break down barriers and reform our structures everywhere across the game. "In recent weeks we have reflected, and acknowledge that black players and fans, who have contributed so much to the history of our game, now feel disenfranchised. They do not feel as if cricket is a game for them. This must change."

ECB said it's important to "continue to listen to the voices of those who have spoken out, to educate ourselves and face uncomfortable truths in order to create action internally and throughout the game, to ensure long-term change".

‘‘We will now work to engage community leaders and black influencers within cricket so that we can review and evolve our existing inclusion and diversity work and specifically address the issues raised by the black community.

‘‘From there, it is our overall desire to create demonstrable action, in order to deliver meaningful and long-term change that permeates every layer of the game,'' the board added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement