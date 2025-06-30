Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], June 30 (ANI): World Championships and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas entered the 48kg final at the Elite Women's Boxing Tournament on Monday after defeating Railways' Manju Rani. She will face Chanchal (SAI N) in the title bout, a release said.

World Champion Saweety Boora also delivered a commanding performance in the 80kg semifinal, outclassing Babita Bisht of All India Police with a 5:0.

According to the release, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 medallist Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the 75kg final after overpowering Sneha (Uttar Pradesh) via a first-round stoppage (RSC). Earlier in the day, two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen impressed once again on home turf, defeating V. Lakshaya with a clean 5:0 decision and setting up a 51kg final clash against Jyoti (RSPB).

Organised by the Telangana Boxing Federation under the aegis of the Boxing Federation of India and the Sports Authority of Telangana, the tournament brings together top-tier names and emerging prospects from across the country. With 15 participating units--including 12 from the recent Elite Nationals, host Telangana, the SAI NCOE Combined team, and the TOPS Talent & Development squad--the competition is part of BFI's ongoing initiative to refine the national pool and scout future stars, the release said.

In the 65kg division, former Youth World Champion Ankushita Boro (TOPS) outboxed Amita Kundu (AIP) to win 5:0 and will take on Shashi (RSPB), who beat Telangana's Yashi Sharma by the same margin. Preeti (TOPS) and Tanu (SSCB) won their respective 54kg semifinals to set up a high-octane final, while Babirojsana Chanu (RSPB) and Kamaljeet Kaur Gill (AIP) progressed in 57kg, the latter after a 3:2 split decision victory, it said.

Among other standout names, Alfiya Pathan (RSPB) recorded an RSC win in the second round to reach the 80kg final, where she will meet Saweety. Ritika (SAI N) and Shivani Tomar (AIP) will face off in the 80+kg final after decisive wins over Neha (RSPB) and Mankirat Kaur (PUN), respectively.

With national camp spots on the line, the finals promise high-quality contests between established champions and the next wave of contenders. The event concludes tomorrow at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)