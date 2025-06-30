South Africa has fielded a young team for the ongoing Test match and series against Zimbabwe as they are looking to build a new generation of cricketers. South Africa have finally broken their trophy drought by winning the World Test Championship 2023-25 title. Their test cricket has faced a turnaround as they re-claimed the Test mace after a long period. Doubling down on it, South Africa are playing a series out of the World Test Championship cycle, with Zimbabwe. With seniors including Temba Bavuma rested, Keshav Maharaj has been handed captaincy and the likes of Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis and Kwena Maphaka has been handed debut. Lhuan-Dre Pretorius Becomes Fifth-Youngest Player To Hit Century on Test Debut, 19-Year-Old Achieves Feat During ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has been a player who has impressed straightway in the first Test match against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo. After coming in to bat at a tricky phase with South Africa down to 23/3, Lhuan-dre played a brilliant knock of 153 runs, powering South Africa to a dominant position, from where they controlled the remainder of the game. With the knock, Lhuan-dre became the youngest batter to score 150 in men's Tests. Fans were impressed by his talent and they wanted to know more about him. Fans can get the entire information here. Lhuan-Dre Pretorius Becomes Youngest Player To Score Century for South Africa in Tests, 19-Year-Old Achieves Feat During ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Lhuan-Dre Pretorius Quick Facts:

# Lhuan-Dre Pretorius was born on March 27, 2006.

# He is currently 19-years old.

# Lhuan-Dre is a left-handed explosive wicketkeeper-batter.

# He is a top-order batter in limited-overs cricket.

#His batting position in first-class cricket shows that he can adapt and be used anywhere in the order.

# Lhuan-dre showed his batting prowess in the U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 by scoring 287 runs in six games for the Proteas at an average of 57.40 and a strike rate of 94.09, with three half-centuries.

# He was the highest scorer for South Africa in the U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 and the sixth highest run scorer of the competition.

# Lhuan-Dre Pretorius made his first-class debut for the Titans in December 2024 against the Warriors and scored a century on debut.

# He has played only seven first-class games so far. In seven matches he scored 485 runs at an average of 60.62. His highest score is 120 and has scored three centuries.

# In List A cricket, he has played fourteen matches where he scored 577 runs at an average of 44.38 with a strike rate of 110.96. His highest score is 120 and has scored two centuries and three half-centuries.

# Lhuan-dre was picked in the rookie draft of SA20 2024 by Paarl Royals.

# He got his first opportunity opening the batting for Paarl Royals in SA20 2025 and impressed everybody.

# Lhuan-dre scored 397 runs with an average of 33.08 and strike rate of 166.81 in the SA20 2025.

# His power from the wrists and the ability to bat explosively from the top caught eyeballs.

# Lhuan-dre has played a total of 38 T20s. Scoring 1021 runs at an average of 28.36 and strike rate of 146.48.

# Lhuan-dre was called up as a replacement player of Nitish Rana by Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2025.

# Due to his performance in the domestic cricket of South Africa, Lhuan-dre was called up by South Africa for the Test series against Zimbabwe with senior cricketers rested.

# He made his International debut in the Zimbabwe vs South Africa first Test match at Bulawayo.

Given South Africa is going through a transition phase from the likes of Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen, the emergence of Lhuan-dre can add much needed explosive, depth and dynamic nature to their batting and in a very short time. Fans will hope his potential comes through and he dominates every format and eventually becomes a superstar.

